Another Voice: Purple Heart plaque can represent sacrifice for freedom

We Americans used to be predisposed to patriotism. Our ancestors, parents, relatives and so very many others fought and helped to win our American wars. The American flag was our badge of honor; sometimes, a separate POW-MIA flag to commemorate Prisoners of War and Missing in Action was added.

Our nation’s flag could not cover all sacrifices. Regretfully, there was never a separate flag added to honor all those killed or wounded that could be flown on a daily basis, nationwide.

The Purple Heart medal is posthumously presented to loved ones of those killed during wartime as well as given to those wounded in combat. It would make a perfect flag to honor those sacrifices. Unfortunately, there is little chance of mandating flying a Purple Heart Medal flag to independently honor those sacrifices. The POW-MIA Flag is already flown under the American flag, making it difficult to fly a second flag under Old Glory – it would be three flags on one pole.

Instead of trying for something that will very likely never happen, some of us combat-wounded veterans are promoting an original design of a Purple Heart medal made into a plaque to be displayed inside of government buildings, schools, community centers, libraries, etc. Hopefully, all citizens, especially young people, will see and understand that this medal has been given to those killed or wounded in wars throughout American history in defense of our freedoms. We hope that this will create more pride and patriotism in citizens.

The Purple Heart plaque needs to be publicly displayed. We know people are affected and programmed by the imagery they see and what it stands for. The Purple Heart medal has been given to all races, national origins, genders and ages. It includes all the diverse Americans who have been killed or wounded in combat during our country’s wars. Our government leaders, school administrators and businesses owners need to move forward to display Purple Heart plaques within their premises to make citizens aware that freedom is not free.

America is king of the hill in many areas of personal freedom, opportunities for independent success and even generous government assistance programs for those in need. We must always remember there are rogue countries who don’t share our principals of freedom and our pursuit of happiness. We citizens need to go forward with deep love of our country to keep ourselves strong and faithful to our way of life. We can build the tempo of a prideful country by honoring citizens who may have sacrificed their lives through displaying the Purple Heart.

Russell D. Ward is Senior Vice Commander, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 187.