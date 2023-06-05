The cases the Justice Center investigates are almost always troubling but some are unforgettable – an individual seeking mental health treatment beaten so badly, they suffered fractures to their ribs, collarbone, shoulder and spine; the time individuals receiving services were driven by a drunken driver or beaten in the back of a van; or the countless times individuals with special needs were groomed, preyed upon and sexually assaulted. Every time, a trusted staff member was the perpetrator.

When the Justice Center’s doors opened in June of 2013, New York put in place the nation’s broadest protections for individuals with special needs. To date, the agency has investigated nearly 100,000 cases with a laser focus on obtaining justice for those who had historically fallen through the cracks. Nearly 900 people found responsible for physical abuse, sexual abuse or severe neglect have been banned from working in settings with vulnerable populations.

Yet despite these great strides, no other state in the nation has followed in New York’s footsteps. Gruesome stories of abuse and neglect flood national newsstands. Recently, a Virginia man was killed amid a mental health crisis. Shackled and frightened, the victim was held down by deputies at a state hospital until he died. Still, we remain unique in our mission.

We have faced much criticism in our first decade. Some believe we go too far; some believe we fall short. Some believe we’re punishing people for mistakes; some believe we’re ignoring key pieces of evidence. I believe that without the Justice Center, there’s no guarantee victims would ever see justice. These victims needed a voice, and we provided it.

The Justice Center provides much more than investigations. We have developed thousands of corrective actions, created groundbreaking prevention materials and state-of-the-art trainings, and streamlined pre-employment background checks, while also providing critical support to individuals and families.

Launching a statewide investigatory agency was not without its challenges. I would never say we got everything right from day one. But what I can say without equivocation is that vulnerable New Yorkers are safer today than they were 10 years ago. And it’s time other states took notice.

The mission of the Justice Center remains a laudable one: to maintain the nation’s highest standards of health, safety and dignity. But the sad fact is no other state in this country has learned from New York and put similar protections in place. Let this be a wakeup call to us all – we must do more to protect people with special needs.

As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” I think it’s safe to say we as a society wouldn’t want to be measured until we raise the bar.

Maintaining the country’s strongest protections for individuals with special needs is not possible without public vigilance. If you suspect abuse or neglect in programs licensed by agencies under our jurisdiction (OPWDD, OMH, OASAS, OCFS, DOH, SED), please call 1-855-373-2122.

Denise M. Miranda is the executive director of the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.