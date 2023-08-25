New York State has a pesticide pollution problem. Neonicotinoid or “neonic” pesticides – found frequently in streams across Niagara, Erie, Orleans and Genesee counties and year-round in the tributaries of Lake Erie and Ontario – not only put state’s ecosystems, water supplies, and health at risk, they threaten the bottom lines for New York farmers. Not only that, but neonics have long been identified a leading cause of massive loss of bees and other pollinators, whose falling numbers already hit New York farmers in the wallet.

At Dirt Rich Farm in Springville, we are keenly aware the real economic value of bees in producing the diverse array of vegetables, herbs, and berries we grow. And that’s not just honeybees – hundreds of species of wild bees and other pollinators, 40-60% of which are at risk of disappearing from New York altogether.

Caring for the bees runs in my family. My father is a small-scale beekeeper in East Aurora, with a few dozen colonies that he manages to support community pollination and food supplies. Along with bees, Dirt Rich Farm counts on lacewings to control leaf miner on our Swiss chard and earthworms to eat up leftover plant material and return nutrients to the soil. But neonics have made U.S. agriculture 10x to 50x more harmful to insect life since their introduction, including these “good” bugs that are critical to natural systems.

Creeping neonic pollution threatens not just valuable bugs, but other wildlife too. I share a passion for birdwatching with my husband – scanning our hedgerows for Baltimore orioles and the skies above for broad-winged hawks. The love of the outdoors is a big part of the reason that I became a farmer, which is why my heart sank to learn about neonics’ links to losses of birds and fish.

A bill that passed the legislature in June, the Birds and Bees Protection Act, would eliminate 80-90% of the neonics polluting the state’s environment every year by prohibiting only uses that extensive Cornell University research identifies as economically unbeneficial or easily replaced with less harmful alternatives. That includes corn and soybean seed coatings, as well as lawn and garden neonic uses that often contaminate water supplies. These uses have long been prohibited in Europe and largely phased out in Ontario and Quebec, without reports of switching to more harmful alternatives or any apparent effect on crop production.

Gov. Hochul must brush aside chemical industry arguments to ignore the science and instead sign the Birds and Bees Protection Act to protect New York farmers. Farmers across the state are calling upon her to safeguard New York pollinators and waterways from needless neonic pollution.

Laura Colligan is a farmer and co-owner of Dirt Rich Farm in Springville. She is also the president of the Good Farmers Guild of Western New York.

0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false