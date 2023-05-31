New York lawmakers are rightfully looking to address the problem of plastic waste. One of Albany’s proposed solutions is an extended producer responsibility (EPR) bill called the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (S.4246/A.5322). This bill would put manufacturers financially on the hook for the disposal and recycling of packaging. While the goal of this bill is commendable, it would fail to solve the problem of plastic pollution and add tremendous costs onto New York manufacturers and consumers.

This legislation would yield significant consequences for New York’s economy. Currently, recycling is financed by local governments. Placing the cost burden squarely on manufacturers would discourage business in our state, and ultimately make goods and services more expensive for consumers.

A 2021 study conducted by York University found that EPR would add at least $800 million in direct costs to materials producers and have an additional $2 billion to $3 billion impact on the state economy. The study also found it could increase grocery bills by 4% to 6.5%, which equates to $36 to $57 per month in grocery costs for the average family of four. For low-income households that consume almost 20% more prepackaged goods when compared to families whose household income exceeds $100,000 a year, this increase could be catastrophic.

After a period of steep inflation, and with energy costs predicted to soar after the recently passed natural gas ban and other climate laws, the last thing New Yorkers need is another legislated cost increase.

Another critical flaw of this legislation: it will not increase recycling rates as intended because our current recycling infrastructure is limited in the products it can recycle. This legislation does not allow for advanced recycling, which is a process that enables the recycling of plastic products we currently send to landfills and incinerators. More than 90% of post-use plastics that are not currently recycled can be converted into high-quality new plastics through advanced recycling. By failing to capitalize on the opportunity advanced recycling presents, plastic pollution will continue to be a problem.

Sustainability efforts in New York don’t have to be anti-business. Lawmakers should focus their attention on how to best address operational, structural, and financial challenges within the existing system instead of creating a new one and shifting the financial burden to the private sector in the process. We can and should safeguard our economy and our environment simultaneously, but proposals that add enormous costs to manufacturers and consumers while failing to tackle the issue of plastic pollution do not strike that balance.

We are ready to work with our elected leaders to combat plastic pollution, but much more work needs to be done.

Dottie Gallagher is President and CEO, Buffalo Niagara Partnership.