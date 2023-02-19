As the Legislature has convened, many wine and spirits shops around the state are afraid of what the future may hold. Our communities should be worried as well. Over the past several years, there have been debates over policy changes that politicians say will “modernize” our industry. The truth is that these dramatic changes will put multigenerational family operations like mine out of business.

Our business was started in 1945 when my grandfather returned from WWII at the age of 26, secured a liquor license and opened Butler’s Liquors in the Fruit Belt of Buffalo. We moved to the Town of Tonawanda in 1970. My father took over the business in 1980 after graduating from SUNY Geneseo. We are proud to serve the community for almost 80 years.

Weeks ago, we received reports that the Legislature plans to make devastating changes to New York State’s liquor laws. These changes include the ability to purchase multiple liquor licenses, the implementation of “direct to consumer” purchasing and the ability for grocery stores to sell wine. These proposals are a huge gift to big box retail, global manufacturers and companies like Amazon that continue to destroy the retail sector.

Of the many proposals that threaten our business, direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping is perhaps the most devastating. The three-tiered system governing alcohol sales in New York has worked for nearly a century. The structure makes sure that manufacturers, distributors and retailers each control one part of the supply chain to avoid any particular interest from consolidating too much power. This helps ensure product quality, competition, fair pricing and overall provides checks and balances that protect the public good.

Global conglomerates and publicly traded tech giants are lobbying for direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping so they can take over the supply chain. They want to push out small wine and spirits businesses just as they have done with other Main Street retail businesses. Direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping would also increase underage drinking. At the state level, reduced oversight resulting from industry consolidation would slash tax revenues. Consumers would suffer from higher prices set by fewer companies. Wholesalers, distributors, retailers would all disappear as the monopolists take control.

If the Legislature follows the big business monopoly playbook, small family stores like ours will die.

We call on the governor and the Legislature to keep common sense liquor laws intact and protect small local businesses that serve their communities.

Michael Butler, his father and his grandfather have operated Butler’s Liquors for nearly 80 years.