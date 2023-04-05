As a community pediatrician, I am encouraged that we might soon have another powerful tool to stop the tobacco industry from preying on our community and particularly our youth: a prohibition on all flavored tobacco sales, including menthol, throughout New York.

This new legislation only regulates sellers. It has no impact on purchasers. If this proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget becomes law, county health officers will be tasked with monitoring retailers and ensuring they follow this law by conducting spot checks of registered sellers and investigating complaints from the public. If a retailer is found selling a banned tobacco product, or selling to a minor, they could be fined and lose their tobacco registration or lottery license for repeat violations.

Sellers are responsible for complying with the statute and they are responsible if they continue to sell these products that harm the health of children and our communities. Nothing happens to individuals, including youth, found using or possessing a banned flavor or menthol tobacco product. So far, no individual has been arrested in New York under these public health laws, and there is absolutely no authority in the law for anyone to make an arrest in the proposed policy.

These existing and proposed tobacco laws specifically prohibit any law enforcement officer or criminal courts from arresting, prosecuting or otherwise criminalizing anyone who buys, uses or possesses a flavored tobacco product.

This law is about health. A flavors ban – supported by me and by the collective voice of many NYS pediatricians – is essential to combat the devastating impact of tobacco we see every day. These sweet and fruity flavors hook kids, even in middle school, because they make tobacco “fun” and mask the harshness of its taste. Physicians all know the toll that tobacco takes on our patients, family members, friends, and neighbors. This does not have to happen.

More than 80% of youth who have tried tobacco started with a flavored product. CDC reports that 54% of youth ages 12-17 years who smoke use menthol cigarettes. All flavored tobacco contains nicotine and other chemicals and toxins. They were designed by tobacco companies to hook kids. The only way to prevent kids’ use is to take them off store shelves to remove access and temptation.

The point of the proposed law is stopping use by kids – not punishing any users. Other tobacco laws, such as prohibiting sales to minors and removing most flavored e-cigarettes from store shelves, also target retailers and carry no penalty for the buyer or user.

As a pediatrician in the trenches of the fight to stop the lost years of health and life caused by tobacco use, I believe removing all flavors from stores statewide is a huge health win for kids and all New Yorkers.

Fred Archer, MD, is a Buffalo pediatrician.