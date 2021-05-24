Another Voice: Proposed federal legislation would benefit Erie County's public libraries

In the best of times and in the worst of times, Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries have found ways to provide library services to Erie County residents that meet their informational, educational and recreational needs.

When libraries had to close per executive order, we quickly pivoted to providing virtual programming, telephone reference services, online training and unemployment and job-seeking assistance. People sat outside of library buildings to take advantage of the free high-speed internet/Wi-Fi services outside of our library buildings. We expanded eResources and eCollections, making them easily accessible with a free eLibrary card. The Library created a Student Digital Library card to improve access to resources in support of classroom curricula.

With libraries reopened, it is evident that library infrastructure improvements and modernization are necessary in our aging library buildings.

The New York State Aid for Library Construction program provides some funding for capital improvements and construction. This aid is, however, dependent upon the state’s budget and the ability to secure local matching funds. We are extremely thankful that New York provides this aid for each municipality that has been able to match the funds as required.