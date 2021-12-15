Another Voice: Prohibiting sales won’t stop consumption of cannabis

New York legalized recreational cannabis – marijuana – this year and is among 18 states that have now done so.
The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) allows New Yorkers to grow cannabis legally in their homes, possess it on their persons and use it anywhere smoking is allowed. It allows localities to opt out of cannabis retail shops and on-site consumption sites, so long as municipalities take the required action by the end of this year.
I agree with the majority and believe local governments like Cheektowaga should not opt out of retail sales. More than one-third of Americans live in states that have legalization laws that are in direct conflict with federal prohibition. The states are realizing that, much like the prohibition of alcohol, cannabis prohibition has been a failure.
Under prohibition, millions of Americans regularly used the drug and millions more tried it. The drug has been a top cash crop in some states, stark evidence that prohibition did not significantly stop usage.
Most New Yorkers support cannabis legalization, with Siena and Quinnipiac polling showing more than 60% of New York residents supporting legalization. Supporters know that legalization means allowing the legal sale and purchase in retail establishments. They know it means a change of strategy in addressing public use of the substance.
Survey results out of the Town of Cheektowaga confirm what is seen in polling. Most respondents in a town-run online survey voiced support for both retail sales establishments and on-site consumption establishments. Like the state at large, many of the survey respondents recognized prohibition failed and a new approach was needed.
To my mind, opting out of allowing the retail sales and on-site consumption establishments will not prevent the use of the substance. It will not prevent possession of the substance and it will not hinder market activity.
What opting out will do is put up barriers to the legal and regulated market being able to supplant and set the standards in the cannabis market. In a regulated market, consumers will have more information about what they are buying and what the contents are. Like the liquor stores and bars, those buying product in cannabis shops will be able to know what they are paying for.
We should work together to help individuals with substance abuse issues to overcome their addictions. Substance abuse is a public health issue and should be treated accordingly, not as a criminal matter. Ending prohibition of cannabis was the right move. The Town of Cheektowaga will be listening to the will of the majority on this issue and allow retail cannabis sales.
Brian Nowak is a Council member in the Town of Cheektowaga.