Another Voice: Prohibiting sales won’t stop consumption of cannabis

Survey results out of the Town of Cheektowaga confirm what is seen in polling. Most respondents in a town-run online survey voiced support for both retail sales establishments and on-site consumption establishments. Like the state at large, many of the survey respondents recognized prohibition failed and a new approach was needed.

To my mind, opting out of allowing the retail sales and on-site consumption establishments will not prevent the use of the substance. It will not prevent possession of the substance and it will not hinder market activity.

What opting out will do is put up barriers to the legal and regulated market being able to supplant and set the standards in the cannabis market. In a regulated market, consumers will have more information about what they are buying and what the contents are. Like the liquor stores and bars, those buying product in cannabis shops will be able to know what they are paying for.

We should work together to help individuals with substance abuse issues to overcome their addictions. Substance abuse is a public health issue and should be treated accordingly, not as a criminal matter. Ending prohibition of cannabis was the right move. The Town of Cheektowaga will be listening to the will of the majority on this issue and allow retail cannabis sales.

Brian Nowak is a Council member in the Town of Cheektowaga.