Another Voice: Progressives threaten to undo Brown’s accomplishments

A recent Another Voice article by attorney Art Giacalone supported the mayoral candidacy of India Walton for embracing “housing, health care, healthy food and quality education” as basic human rights.
Giacalone criticized Mayor Byron W. Brown for a “stridently pro-developer perspective,” implying that the mayor’s policies put profits to the few above the welfare of the many.
Giacalone has opposed virtually every development project that Brown has encouraged during his years in office. He evidently believes that economic activity is unrelated to human welfare generally or to Buffalonians’ specific ability to afford decent housing, good food and health care. He implies that because the Brown administration’s early development efforts aimed to transform the downtown core into a place where people actually want to live and work, the mayor must not care about human welfare.
While presenting not a single idea that Walton will implement, he assures us that “affordable housing will be championed,” ignoring the enormous influx of affordable units supported by Brown, virtually all of which, for one reason or another, Giacalone opposed.
Writing that the “60% of Buffalonians who rent their homes will no longer be left out of the zoning and planning process,” Giacalone ignores the exemplary system of public notification of these proceedings adopted by the Brown administration. Nor does he acknowledge the abysmally low public attendance at these well-run, accessible meetings of the various public boards that make such decisions.
Giacalone was predictably silent about Walton’s preposterous claim that Buffalonians want to be more heavily taxed. New Yorkers have long been subject to the heaviest tax burden in America and have reacted predictably. They have been leaving the state in sufficient numbers to cause it to lose yet another seat in the House of Representatives following the 2020 census.
Nor does Giacalone make mention of Walton’s ardent and inexplicable animosity to school choice for Buffalonians. She has promised that she will vigorously oppose charter schools, those independent public schools that offer poor urban students and their parents a chance to escape failing union-dominated district schools that still can’t graduate half their kids despite spending nearly $30,000 per pupil.
Giacalone, like other self-styled “progressives” who detest tangible progress, longs for an administration that will listen to their reactionary complaining.
If they get their wish, it will jeopardize all of Brown’s very obvious accomplishments, both downtown and in the neighborhoods, to promote and sustain a city that truly enables human flourishing – for everyone.
Joe Sedita, a lawyer for more than 50 years, is a lifelong resident of Buffalo.