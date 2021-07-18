Another Voice: Progressives threaten to undo Brown’s accomplishments

A recent Another Voice article by attorney Art Giacalone supported the mayoral candidacy of India Walton for embracing “housing, health care, healthy food and quality education” as basic human rights.

Giacalone criticized Mayor Byron W. Brown for a “stridently pro-developer perspective,” implying that the mayor’s policies put profits to the few above the welfare of the many.

Giacalone has opposed virtually every development project that Brown has encouraged during his years in office. He evidently believes that economic activity is unrelated to human welfare generally or to Buffalonians’ specific ability to afford decent housing, good food and health care. He implies that because the Brown administration’s early development efforts aimed to transform the downtown core into a place where people actually want to live and work, the mayor must not care about human welfare.

While presenting not a single idea that Walton will implement, he assures us that “affordable housing will be championed,” ignoring the enormous influx of affordable units supported by Brown, virtually all of which, for one reason or another, Giacalone opposed.