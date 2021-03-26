Another Voice: Producer responsibility law would raise consumer costs

The New York State Legislature is considering the enactment of an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law that would apply to printing companies, packaging manufacturers, mailers and papermakers. If approved, the EPR law would impose significant new costs on these companies to pay for new recycling initiatives.
Ostensibly, the EPR law would address the problem of landfill capacity by establishing a system that would increase the capability of recycling more and different components of the waste stream from current levels. The printing companies, packaging manufacturers, mailers and papermakers impacted by EPR would pay for development and maintaining these new and expanded capabilities.
In the real world, EPR would have little positive impact on the landfill problem and a major negative impact on consumer costs and manufacturing jobs here in New York State. Here is why:
• Increased costs created by the EPR system will ultimately be passed on to the final consumer.
• Printing, packaging, mail and paper are produced on a national and international basis. Rather than pay increased costs because of EPR, customers will source materials from areas not subject to EPR, creating a competitive disadvantage resulting in the loss of New York State manufacturing jobs.
• Materials subject to EPR, produced outside of the state, but consumed within the state, will still end up in New York landfills.
• Packaging manufacturers are already working on more sustainable materials and reducing the size of packaging components. The reason? Customers are demanding it.
• EPR proponents tout the success of existing EPR programs for batteries, e-waste, paint and pharmaceuticals. These materials are toxic, they can’t be landfilled, and must be recycled. It is not an “apples to apples” comparison.
• Proponents also tout the creation of “green jobs” as another benefit to EPR legislation. Any jobs created will most likely be minimum wage jobs collecting and sorting recyclables and will come at the expense of well-paying manufacturing jobs that put kids through school and pay mortgages.
• Existing recycling programs can be made more effective by inducing consumers to recycle rather than dispose. An EPR program will have little impact on the problem without consumer interest and participation.
The state’s economy, already hard hit by Covid-19, can ill afford increased consumer costs and the loss of more manufacturing jobs. Nobody can argue that the landfill issue is unimportant but the solution isn’t dumping more costs on printing companies, packaging manufacturers and others.
Timothy Freeman is president of the Printing Industries Alliance, Amherst.