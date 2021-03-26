Another Voice: Producer responsibility law would raise consumer costs

The New York State Legislature is considering the enactment of an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law that would apply to printing companies, packaging manufacturers, mailers and papermakers. If approved, the EPR law would impose significant new costs on these companies to pay for new recycling initiatives.

Ostensibly, the EPR law would address the problem of landfill capacity by establishing a system that would increase the capability of recycling more and different components of the waste stream from current levels. The printing companies, packaging manufacturers, mailers and papermakers impacted by EPR would pay for development and maintaining these new and expanded capabilities.

In the real world, EPR would have little positive impact on the landfill problem and a major negative impact on consumer costs and manufacturing jobs here in New York State. Here is why:

• Increased costs created by the EPR system will ultimately be passed on to the final consumer.

• Printing, packaging, mail and paper are produced on a national and international basis. Rather than pay increased costs because of EPR, customers will source materials from areas not subject to EPR, creating a competitive disadvantage resulting in the loss of New York State manufacturing jobs.