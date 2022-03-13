Another Voice: Privilege undermines claims by Penn’s trans swimmer

Lia’s inability to see or acknowledge this historical context, how she’s personally benefiting from her position, and the lack of empathy or understanding she has for her teammates’ experiences is telling.

As a transgendered person, Lia has not been marginalized. She was given immediate and swift support from her Ivy League university, the NCAA and her teammates. She has been given multiple platforms to tell her life story and defend her right to be on a women’s swim team. She has been treated with respect and dignity; her opponents defend her right to swim, not her right to be.

Lia Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania and the NCAA are controlling the situation and narrative at the expense of all women athletes. In their misguided attempt to support trans rights they have created an uneven playing field that is akin to doping. They have abandoned and silenced the other 40 women on the team.

All three are doing what patriarchal and privileged systems do to undermine marginalized groups: they pit them against each other. The university and the NCAA need to change their position.

However, it’s Thomas who should be embarrassed. Her actions are selfish and demanding. For her, it’s all about winning. Let’s be clear, Lia Thomas is a woman. That’s a fact. But, let’s be honest: Her white, male privilege is spilling out, everywhere.

Beth Kwiatek is a senior research fellow at the University at Buffalo’s Center for Urban Studies.