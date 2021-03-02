Another Voice: Preserve program that helps produce minority doctors

Covid-19 shined a spotlight on health disparities, with increased hospitalizations and death rates among Black and Latinx patients, including here in Buffalo. However, we have a powerful tool to address health disparities: increased diversity among doctors with the help of pipeline programs and scholarship.

Increasing diversity among doctors is important because patients are more likely to visit and follow the instructions of doctors with whom they share an ethnic or racial background. This has been proven in multiple studies, including a 2018 study from Stanford that found that Black men who were randomly placed to be seen by Black doctors for a free health care screening sought continued preventative care following that visit. Despite the potential for improved outcomes, there are too few Black doctors to treat patients.

Here in New York State, 34% of our population is Black or Hispanic, yet only 13% of our practicing doctors represent those communities. Our diverse population needs more diverse doctors. However, students from underrepresented backgrounds often face barriers. Key to addressing those barriers are pipeline programs and scholarships for aspiring doctors, such as those run by the Associated Medical Schools of New York and funded by the New York State Department of Health.