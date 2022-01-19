Another Voice: Preparedness set the stage for Texas rabbi’s heroism

The incident in Colleyville, Texas, is a sobering reminder that all of us must continue to be vigilant in our fight against antisemitism and all forms of hatred.
This past Saturday night, when the assailant in Colleyville synagogue Congregation Beth Israel instructed Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and two other congregants to kneel down, the rabbi mouthed the word “no.” He then picked up a chair and threw it at the armed man, allowing all three of the hostages to run free.
Cytron-Walker’s actions were not out of the blue. He was able to take such extreme measures because of the invaluable instruction he received from the FBI, his local police department, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Communities Network, the official homeland security and safety initiative of the organized Jewish community in North America.
As the rabbi relayed to CBS News this week, they teach you that “in those moments when your life is threatened, you need to do whatever you can to get to safety.”
The incident hits particularly close to home for two reasons. First, Colleyville is in the Fort Worth/Tarrant County community, one of more than a dozen Jewish Federations, that along with Buffalo, partner together with Israel’s Western Galilee.
We are grateful for the work of Federation Executive Director Barry Abels and his team as well as Temple Beth Israel’s Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker for his heroism.
Barry writes: “We are so thankful that this crisis ended in a positive outcome and Rabbi Charlie and the other members held hostage with him are home with their loved ones. We are beginning the process of healing and truly appreciate the support of our partners.”
Secondly, Buffalo’s Congregation Shir Shalom rabbi, Alex Lazarus-Klein, and his wife, Ashirah, are longtime friends and colleagues with Cytron-Walker and his wife, Adena.
Lazarus-Klein stated, “We’re so appreciative of the Shir Shalom family and the greater Buffalo community for all of their prayers and support.”
Throughout the hostage situation, communication with law enforcement and Secure Communities Network was constant, until notification that the FBI’s hostage rescue team, an elite tactical unit that responds to terrorist incidents, had brought the situation to an end.
In the days and months ahead, we must remind ourselves that preparedness is powerful and was helpful to Congregation Beth Israel this past weekend. While our preparations for community safety have evolved, there is still much to be done.
Rob Goldberg is chief executive officer and Shelly Yellen president of the Buffalo Jewish Federation.