Another Voice: Preparedness set the stage for Texas rabbi’s heroism

The incident in Colleyville, Texas, is a sobering reminder that all of us must continue to be vigilant in our fight against antisemitism and all forms of hatred.

This past Saturday night, when the assailant in Colleyville synagogue Congregation Beth Israel instructed Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and two other congregants to kneel down, the rabbi mouthed the word “no.” He then picked up a chair and threw it at the armed man, allowing all three of the hostages to run free.

Cytron-Walker’s actions were not out of the blue. He was able to take such extreme measures because of the invaluable instruction he received from the FBI, his local police department, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Communities Network, the official homeland security and safety initiative of the organized Jewish community in North America.

As the rabbi relayed to CBS News this week, they teach you that “in those moments when your life is threatened, you need to do whatever you can to get to safety.”

The incident hits particularly close to home for two reasons. First, Colleyville is in the Fort Worth/Tarrant County community, one of more than a dozen Jewish Federations, that along with Buffalo, partner together with Israel’s Western Galilee.