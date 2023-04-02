Over 1.5 million Americans suffer from rheumatoid arthritis (RA), making it the most common autoimmune arthritis. Unfortunately, up to 50% of patients with RA that are inadequately treated become disabled within 10 years. Recently, new precision medicine tools that can individualize treatments for each patient have begun to change the practice of rheumatology for the better.

At United Rheumatology (UR), a rheumatology care management organization I founded in 2014, we strive to empower rheumatologists to advance standard of care practice while driving the development of value-based precision medicine. We are constantly seeking out the leading edge of rheumatology practice, balancing the best possible patient outcomes with the cost associated with a given treatment. The advent of precision medicine is fundamental for both sides of the equation.

Diagnosing RA patients early is extremely important, as joint damage typically occurs within the first two years of diagnosis. The plethora of available treatment options and the fact that each patient has a unique biology that interacts differently with those options means that finding the ideal therapy takes time, effort and expense.

Many patients cycle through multiple drugs before their disease is under control. And because response to treatment is not immediate, it may be several months or longer before the adequacy of a response to a particular treatment can be assessed. Given less than half of patients with RA achieve even a 50% improvement with any of the currently available treatments, a patient might not be in remission for a year or even longer. Thus, helping patients and physicians narrow the choice of therapy at the time of diagnosis is a major priority.

In my field of rheumatology, a first-of-its-kind precision medicine biomarker test recently came on to the market and is currently the only test available which can help inform rheumatology specialists whether or not a specific patient is likely to respond to a certain drug. While this test has been a boon for those patients who have access to it, regrettably, last year a Medicare panel preliminarily rejected coverage of this test for Medicare beneficiaries.

Precision medicine is the wave of the future and a need for today, and precision diagnostic tests like the one in question can help individual patients at scale without breaking the financial back of the health care system. If Medicare rejects coverage of this technology for RA treatment, then the likelihood of more research will be severely damaged. It would stifle investment in precision medicine for inflammatory diseases, potentially depriving patients of future treatment advances.

I hope that policymakers at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and our elected representatives intervene on behalf of Medicare beneficiaries and ensure that every RA patient has access to precision care that can help improve their health outcomes.

Max Hamburger, MD is the Founder, Chief Rheumatology Advisor and Chair of the Medical Policy Committee of United Rheumatology, and Managing Partner of Rheumatology Associates of Long Island (RALI), as well as the Founder of the New York State Rheumatology Society.