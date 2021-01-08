Another Voice: Powerful steroid may impair Trump’s mental state

Dexamethasone is a powerful steroid related to cortisone and hydrocortisone. Its use is not well established but there are many hospitals using it in selected cases with considerable success.

The details of President Trump’s Covid hospitalization are not available to us. We do know that he suffered from a disease known to produce mental impairment and that he was treated with a medication well known to produce psychiatric aberrations.

We also have watched his almost manic burst of energy after this illness and most of us have judged his performance in Washington, inciting a gigantic crowd to attack the Capitol building, as irrational, perhaps megalomanic.

All of this might be excused as symptomatic of the terrible illness Covid-19, which he has been fortunate to survive, though many others have not.

I do not presume an understanding of the particulars of Trump’s illness. But whether or not this heinous behavior was caused or promoted by this illness, many of us would be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt if he would quickly step aside, using temporary insanity as his cover.

Dr. Larry Beahan, of Amherst, is a retired psychiatrist.