Another Voice: Population growth still threatens Earth’s future

Even with a baby bust, population growth is still a problem.
For a topic that’s often seen as taboo, population growth – or at least the absence of it – has made a surprising number of headlines lately. Whether it’s the panic about how we’ll support our aging population or economy in the face of declining birth rates, denial that human population growth has any downsides or a refusal to admit that fewer births may present some opportunities, it’s hard to know how to feel about those falling numbers.
Human population has doubled in the past 50 years and currently tops 7.8 billion. Yes, birth and fertility rates are on the decline and some high-income countries are below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman.
Decreasing birth and fertility rates have been ongoing trends in the United States for the last 10 years. But although much has been written about the infamous population bomb turning into a population bust, the crisis has not been averted.
That’s because the number of resources needed to support our still-growing human population is more than the Earth can sustain. This fact is brought to light on Earth Overshoot Day – the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services exceeds what Earth can regenerate. In 2021, that date is July 29.
The United States bears a disproportionate responsibility for climate change. In addition to holding polluters accountable, most individuals must reduce their consumption. But we must also make sure that everyone has reproductive freedom. That’s not the case now: 45 percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended.
Education and access to voluntary family planning are solutions to reduce population growth and emissions. When we ignore the impacts of population growth, we fail to give these quality-of-life improving solutions the attention they deserve.
And if we don’t fight for rights-based solutions to population growth because the topic is taboo, it leaves room for harmful, xenophobic ideas to take root. For example, people displaced by climate disaster face efforts to block them from seeking refuge in the United States by organizations spouting false claims about environmental concerns.
Declining birth and fertility rates represent positive change, since we know improved access to education for women and girls leads to a delay in having children and smaller families overall.
We must acknowledge the necessity for justice-centered solutions to population growth. We can’t afford to ignore solutions that can help secure a more equitable, livable future for everyone.
Sarah Baillie, of Buffalo, is the population and sustainability organizer at the Center for Biological Diversity.