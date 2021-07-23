Another Voice: Population growth still threatens Earth’s future

Even with a baby bust, population growth is still a problem.

For a topic that’s often seen as taboo, population growth – or at least the absence of it – has made a surprising number of headlines lately. Whether it’s the panic about how we’ll support our aging population or economy in the face of declining birth rates, denial that human population growth has any downsides or a refusal to admit that fewer births may present some opportunities, it’s hard to know how to feel about those falling numbers.

Human population has doubled in the past 50 years and currently tops 7.8 billion. Yes, birth and fertility rates are on the decline and some high-income countries are below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman.

Decreasing birth and fertility rates have been ongoing trends in the United States for the last 10 years. But although much has been written about the infamous population bomb turning into a population bust, the crisis has not been averted.

That’s because the number of resources needed to support our still-growing human population is more than the Earth can sustain. This fact is brought to light on Earth Overshoot Day – the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services exceeds what Earth can regenerate. In 2021, that date is July 29.