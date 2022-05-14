Another Voice: Poloncarz's junior hunting veto is not justified by data

As a representative of the New York Sportsmen’s Advisory Council (NYSAC), I am writing to address Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s veto of Local Law No. 1-1-2021, a provision that was authorized in the resoundingly bipartisan 2021 NY State Budget and would have expanded opportunities for junior hunters. Along with being one of America’s time-honored traditions, this past year’s season further proved that hunting is one of the safest recreational activities. As such, we are writing to correct the record regarding the flawed and misinformed veto message from Executive Poloncarz.

The County Executive’s veto message focused solely on firearms accidents – some hunting related and some not. While Local Law No. 1-1-2021 focused solely on junior hunting for big game with a firearm, Poloncarz chose to focus on non-big game hunting accidents to highlight the “risk” this law would have created.

Research has shown that hunting with a firearm is safer than most other recreational activities, carrying a national incident rate of .05%, which is less than that of common sports such as football (5.27%) and soccer (1.7%).

Aside from the misleading examples that Poloncarz relied upon to prove junior hunting is unsafe, he used non-hunting-related child deaths as a justification for his veto.

He argued that his actions would prevent more unnecessary child deaths, which is in direct contrast to data gathered by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in its report Deer Hunting by 12- and 13-Year Old Hunters.

According to the DEC, in a state with 556,897 paid hunting license holders, the 2021-22 deer hunting season saw 9,859 licensed 12- and 13-year-old hunters and experienced zero hunting related shooting incidents, hunting violations or hunting license revocations.

The DEC then recommended the State Senate and Assembly to permanently allow this age group to hunt deer with a firearm and crossbow, hunt black bear with a firearm and crossbow and extend the opportunity to pursue deer with a firearm or crossbow across the state, removing the requirement for counties to pass a local law opting-in.

The junior hunting program is important in bringing new hunters afield. Almost all eligible counties in the Empire State opted in for this program (96% of the eligible counties), meaning junior hunters in most of New York had the opportunity to safely grow their confidence in the woods, spend quality time with their hunting mentor and make memories that they will undoubtedly pass on to future generations.

William M. Schwerd is the chairman of New York Sportsmen’s Advisory Council.