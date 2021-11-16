Another Voice: Poloncarz’s veto on youth hunting ignores the facts

The New York State Legislature recently passed a law that would align us with the 49 other states, allowing 12- and 13-year-old youth who have received mandatory training and safety certification, and are qualified under the law, to engage in firearms deer hunting within direct, arms-reach licensed adult supervision.
The Legislature, in an unusual qualification to the hunting laws, added a requirement for county-by-county approval.
The Erie County Legislature, in a bipartisan vote, approved their local law. It was sent to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, where he promptly vetoed it. The legislatures of all upstate New York counties, more than 50 of them, approved the law. Erie County is the only upstate county to prohibit this adult-supervised hunting.
The geography of Erie County is widely varied. The northern, southern and eastern parts of the county offer prime deer hunting opportunities, with an overpopulation of deer in many areas. There is a great deal of farmland and woodland in the county, most of it privately owned. Much of this land has been in families for generations.
There are long-standing traditions of deer hunting within the families in these areas. Deer hunting represents the heritage and traditions of these youth and their families. They were robbed of this by Poloncarz’s actions.
Citing nonexistent “safety reasons,” Poloncarz took it upon himself to stop these youths from hunting with their families. The safety issues cited by Poloncarz are totally unsupported by evidence. The number of “hunting safety incidents” for licensed youth hunters in Erie County that crossed the county executive’s desk is zero. That fact notwithstanding, a good law was vetoed.
The most dangerous part of hunting is the car ride going to and from. Hunting accidents in this age demographic are almost nonexistent. There were only three minor incidents statewide over the last 10 years. Two of the three incidents involved unlicensed, underage and untrained individuals. All three were hunting illegally and it was the adult who was responsible in those three minor incidents.
Poloncarz’s veto of this youth deer hunting legislation shows a lack of understanding and a lack of his willingness to take into consideration the needs of all the people of Erie County. It is obvious that he let personal feelings, ambitions and outside pressure from a small minority of anti-hunters influence his decision.
Rather than discourage our youth from participating in hunting safely, he should be encouraging training in firearm safety, ethics, and decision-making in the adult-mentored experience.
Jeff Jondle is president of the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.