Another Voice: Poloncarz’s veto on youth hunting ignores the facts

Citing nonexistent “safety reasons,” Poloncarz took it upon himself to stop these youths from hunting with their families. The safety issues cited by Poloncarz are totally unsupported by evidence. The number of “hunting safety incidents” for licensed youth hunters in Erie County that crossed the county executive’s desk is zero. That fact notwithstanding, a good law was vetoed.

The most dangerous part of hunting is the car ride going to and from. Hunting accidents in this age demographic are almost nonexistent. There were only three minor incidents statewide over the last 10 years. Two of the three incidents involved unlicensed, underage and untrained individuals. All three were hunting illegally and it was the adult who was responsible in those three minor incidents.

Poloncarz’s veto of this youth deer hunting legislation shows a lack of understanding and a lack of his willingness to take into consideration the needs of all the people of Erie County. It is obvious that he let personal feelings, ambitions and outside pressure from a small minority of anti-hunters influence his decision.

Rather than discourage our youth from participating in hunting safely, he should be encouraging training in firearm safety, ethics, and decision-making in the adult-mentored experience.

Jeff Jondle is president of the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.