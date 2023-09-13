As parents, students and teachers return to the classroom, the political heat is back on. Education is in the political spotlight now more than ever as GOP presidential hopefuls tout their culture war credentials in the classroom.

However, NPR/Ipsos pollingunderscores that most parents and teachers are actually on the same page about classroom education. The political sparring distracts from the real issues: endemic underfunding and overstretching of teachers’ time, money and resources. Ignoring these may worsen the already acute problem of teacher shortages.Despite what political rhetoric may indicate, most parents approve of the teachers in their local public schools and trust them to make decisions about their child’s education. Nearly all think teaching is a worthwhile profession that deserves respect.

There is only one outlier in the data: conservative media consumers. Making up just 10% of all Americans, this is the only group that is more suspicious of teachers. About half (45%) of conservative media consumers say their perception of teachers has gotten worse in the past decade, double the rate of the general public (22%).

But the culture wars fueled by small segments of the public are a distraction from more pressing issues teachers face in classrooms across the country. Amid pandemic-induced virtual school and lingering learning gaps, school shootings and student mental health concerns, the data is clear: Teachers are embattled and under-resourced.

The majority of teachers do not feel they are paid fairly for their time. Most also feel classroom conditions have deteriorated noticeably over the past decade. And nearly all teachers have paid out of pocket for resources for their students.

These are flashing warning signs. Many schools have vacant teaching positions, and interest in teaching hit its lowest level in 50 years.among students in school Teachers leaving classroom education and young professionals not entering the field pose serious consequences for education in America. The students who are going to be hurt the most from inadequate staffing are the kids already on the margins: those with disabilities, from low-income homes or rural areas, and Black, Hispanic, and Asian students.

Despite the many headwinds teachers face, nearly all would do it all again. These are people driven by a mission and purpose in the face of adversity.

The culture war jabs at teachers are exposing the cracks in an already broken education system. Let’s not let the fever pitch of the culture wars distract from the professionals at the frontlines of so many crises in this country.

Mallory Newall is vice president of U.S. Public Affairs at Ipsos, and Sarah Feldman is a data journalist at Ipsos.