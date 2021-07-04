Another Voice: Political labels push us away from common ground

Political labels are not very helpful, particularly when they are used to discount a person, a group or an idea.
Our two most reliable labels are our established political parties – Republican and Democrat. Beyond those parties, there are the broad labels of conservative and liberal, each mostly associated with a party, but not always. There can be conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans.
Those labels indicate a consistent point of view, liberals often favoring government intervention to make things better, and conservatives often being wary of government overreach that can make things worse. Those differing points of view can pushed farther apart when characterized as “right wing” and “left wing.” Note that they have now become opposites – not just differences along a political spectrum.
We then have “far right” and “far left,” which move people farther away from working together. And we have the nastier, even more divisive ones, when we call someone a fascist or a Marxist – fighting words. And each side has its favorite enemies, including Antifa, Proud Boys, Black Lives Matter, QAnon.
If I were to pick a label to describe myself, it would be a progressive in the spirit of Theodore Roosevelt, who attacked unfair monopolies and established national parks. The kind of progressive work that built the Interstate Highway System, the Hoover Dam, and the Golden Gate Bridge. The kind of progressive work that established Social Security to give economic security to people in old age, and the Civil Rights Act to protect people from overt discrimination – both of which passed in Congress with strong bipartisan support.
Some of the ideas came from Republicans and some from Democrats, and often the two parties worked together to make them a reality.
Now, let’s really broaden the label to being an American. Just what does that mean? I have come to believe that America is more than a physical country with boundaries, but is really an idea, a potent combination of freedom, opportunity and a belief in progress.
It was that idea that led to the founding of the country, is the basis of our Constitution, and held us together through the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II. It is an idea that has evolved and that draws people from all over the world as immigrants.
It is the belief that anyone can succeed in America and that we will eliminate barriers and provide support to make that possible. It is far from perfect, and is always a work in progress. Being an American transcends the other political labels and can help us to find common ground to preserve what is good and to always strive to make things better.
Robert Poczik has served in leadership positions as a member of the Nativity Parish Lay Leadership Council, as vice chair of the Clarence Senior Center Board of Directors, and as co-chair of the Clarence Community Center Task Force.