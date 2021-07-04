Another Voice: Political labels push us away from common ground

Some of the ideas came from Republicans and some from Democrats, and often the two parties worked together to make them a reality.

Now, let’s really broaden the label to being an American. Just what does that mean? I have come to believe that America is more than a physical country with boundaries, but is really an idea, a potent combination of freedom, opportunity and a belief in progress.

It was that idea that led to the founding of the country, is the basis of our Constitution, and held us together through the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II. It is an idea that has evolved and that draws people from all over the world as immigrants.

It is the belief that anyone can succeed in America and that we will eliminate barriers and provide support to make that possible. It is far from perfect, and is always a work in progress. Being an American transcends the other political labels and can help us to find common ground to preserve what is good and to always strive to make things better.

Robert Poczik has served in leadership positions as a member of the Nativity Parish Lay Leadership Council, as vice chair of the Clarence Senior Center Board of Directors, and as co-chair of the Clarence Community Center Task Force.