Another Voice: Policing the internet will not stop massacres

New York Attorney General Letitia James has just released a report commissioned by Gov. Kathy Hochul to address the role that online platforms played in the fascist mass murder that took place in Buffalo on May 14.

Although James’ report contains harrowing and heartbreaking eyewitness descriptions of the rampage at Tops, her recommendations for preventing similar massacres in the future leave much to be desired.

We did not need this report to tell us that the internet is crawling with cockroaches, but James’ suggestions for social media policing seem like the modern equivalent of blaming our nation’s ills on Dungeons & Dragons or heavy metal albums. Neither the right to free speech nor the endless permutations of internet culture and technology will permit her solutions.

James did not include the true cause of these mass shootings as a prelude to pulling this weed once and for all: the problem is not the First Amendment, but the Second.

Explaining the massacre at Tops as the result of online political radicalization is relevant, but only up to a point. The murderer’s spree mirrored several racist attacks in recent memory, such as 2018’s Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre and New Zealand’s Christchurch Massacre. But how do politics explain Uvalde? Or Parkland? Or Sandy Hook? Or Virginia Tech? Or Highland Park? Where was the white supremacist angle in all of those – and many other – horrors?

Shut down the entire internet and our supermarkets and elementary schools will still be turned into abattoirs. AG James is on the wrong trail.

What James did not say in her report is that the seeds of Payton Gendron’s massacre were not planted by 4Chan or Twitch. The slaughter did not begin there. It began at Vintage Firearms, a quaint mom-and-pop gun store in Endicott, N.Y., that sold a young psychopath a Bushmaster assault rifle suitable for warfare in Fallujah, and with barely a question asked.

Big Tech can't be held more responsible than Big Guns for the mountain of victims that mass gun violence has piled up since the pivotal Columbine massacre 23 years ago.

The next massacre of the sort that occurred in Buffalo – one that will shock our nation’s conscience, even though many other mass killings will have preceded it – is due to arrive soon, as predictably as the past dozen. Does anyone believe that shaking our fist at the internet will prevent it?

Don’t we know in our hearts that it is our impotent gun laws and our irresponsible gun dealers that are to blame for these absurd and completely preventable tragedies?

Jason Yungbluth is a Monroe County representative to the Green Party of New York State.