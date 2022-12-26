Another Voice: Police are not equipped to deal with mental health crises

The recent lawsuit against the Buffalo Police Department stemming from BPD Captain Amber Beyer’s alleged racist rant last May, while disheartening, is not surprising. After decades of an entrenched culture of racism, community members have grown to expect the unacceptable from the BPD.

What is most disheartening about this particular instance is the fact that Beyer was, and still is, the leader of BPD’s Behavioral Health Team, which is responsible for supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community in very sensitive times – in the throes of mental health crises.

The BHT was proposed after an elderly, unhoused Black man was shot by a police officer during a mental health call. A call regarding a man screaming for three hours led to numerous officers chasing him down the street with guns drawn. After attempting to protect himself from what he perceived as a threat, he was shot in the abdomen twice. Instead of seeing this as evidence that police are not equipped to respond to mental health crises, the city doubled down and established a co-responder team of officers and clinicians to respond to all behavioral health calls, regardless of the level of risk. For many people, an armed, authoritative officer sparks fear rather than reassurance, and an unnecessary police presence can undermine otherwise peaceful resolutions. The mismatch is deadly: people with mental health conditions are 16 times more likely to be killed by police than those without a diagnosis.

Recognizing the urgency, cities across the country are shifting away from law enforcement and co-response models toward community responder teams which consist of health care professionals and peers who address low-risk 911 calls without police. They address immediate needs and link people to longer-term care while avoiding the harms that result from a mismatched police response. Buffalo is beyond ready for a community responder team.

Demand for a non-police, health-focused response has only been growing since 2020. Earlier this year, Black Love Resists in the Rust completed our Public Safety Survey. We surveyed over 200 Black Buffalonians. When asked about their preference around nonviolent emergency response, 46% of participants said they would prefer either a near complete reduction in the overall reliance on police as responders or a greater emphasis on responders who are unarmed and without the immediate threat of arrest. And, this September, in honor of Daniel Prude, who was killed by Rochester police during a mental health response call, dozens of Buffalo residents gathered to envision what a local community responder team could look like.

We have suffered enough. Our mental health is strained for a number of reasons, and across America we are seeing an increase in 911 calls involving instances of mental health crises. The recent news about Beyer’s racist rant only highlights the necessity of establishing community responder teams who have the skills, training, and compassion required to respond to our people with care.

Kathryn Franco is a social worker and Bianca Bassett is a mental health professional. Both are Black Love Resists in the Rust member.