While policy dialogue on climate is dominated by the impact of carbon dioxide emissions, there is another environmental threat that presents an immediate danger to our communities. According to latest projections, there are more than four million orphaned oil and gas wells across America, including approximately 23,000 sites in New York. About 90 percent of these wells leak methane and other poisonous gases that can damage farmland, pollute drinking water sources and diminish air quality.

Although the proliferation of these wells, particularly in Erie, Steuben, Chemung, and Wyoming Counties, can be chalked up to decades of drilling more wells than we retire, there is a demonstrable methane fix within reach thanks to creative public-private sector partnerships. These initiatives are centered around the reduction of methane emissions qualifying for recognition under what are called “Carbon offsets,” which are contracts that demonstrate an action taken by a private enterprise that helps remediate a certain site’s emissions footprint. These offsets are verified by independent auditors and are sought after due to their positive effect on investor relations.

In a commercial environment where diversified carbon offset portfolios are prioritized, the scale of this opportunity should shift how the private sector values eco-friendly investment choices. For instance, while investment in forestry carbon offsets is vitally important, this choice might be undone by a forest fire or a future government action. converting green spaces into parking lots

Permanently plugging a well that is leaking toxic methane, however, is a local initiative that is essential to safeguarding public health and cannot be undone by any government agency or natural event. Furthermore, a recent Columbia University study estimated that the cost of addressing America’s well-capping problem is nearly 10 times what the federal government has pledged to states via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, meaning there is ample opportunity for additional investment. in a type of carbon credit that provides permanent value and erases liabilities from key stakeholders’ balance sheets

Plugging orphaned oil and gas wells might not yet be front and center at industry conferences or local town hall meetings, but it is the long-awaited win-win solution for shrewd private enterprises and countless families residing in at-risk communities. Doing what it takes to get these wells plugged can create jobs, bolster economic growth and provide environmental upsides for the next generation.