Another Voice: Plastics recycling bill needs to include specific targets

The producers know they have a big problem, and are now trying to co-opt EPR by throwing their support behind weak bills and seizing an opportunity to look like they’re doing something without doing much of anything. Many of the bills backed by the industry, including the governor’s proposal, put the polluters in the driver's seat and ask them to self-regulate. Can you imagine asking the tobacco industry to solve the smoking problem? Or asking fossil fuel companies to solve climate change? It won’t work.

We have a chance to get it right from the start. We don’t have time to watch a failed system play out in states across the U.S., as every year, 8 million to 15 million more tons of plastic will enter our oceans. Before the governor and Legislature begin to hammer out a budget agreement, they need to ask what their goal is.

Is it to actually solve the growing problem of plastic pollution and overpackaging? Or is it to adopt a weak program that will kick the proverbial nonrecyclable can down the road as our rivers and oceans continue to get choked with plastics? While they are at it, the Legislature and the governor should expand the bottle bill to cover more beverages and increase the deposit from 5 cents to a dime.

Jennifer Congdon, the deputy director of Beyond Plastics, is a former New York State assistant secretary for the environment.