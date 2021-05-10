Another Voice: Planning must begin for opening U.S.-Canada border

The damage caused by the closure is not just economic, but social as well. People hoping to see loved ones, pursue work opportunities, or maintain their properties are either deemed “non-essential” and forbidden, or they are subject to mandatory quarantines. The strength and importance of economic and cultural relationships between our nations cannot be overstated.

It is time for the administrations of President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to mutually agree to an implementation plan to safely reopen the U.S.-Canada land border to nonessential travel. The plan should be based on clear public health metrics and reduce unnecessary restrictions for travelers who are vaccinated, tested negatively or are otherwise immune.

As Ontario faces its worst spike in Covid-19 cases, it is critical for residents and foreign visitors to follow all public health protocols, and the reopening plan should include methods to ensure it. Additionally, both nations should plan ways to keep border security agents safe in anticipation of increased crossings.

Waiting for the public health situation to improve before beginning the planning process only ensures that the border will be closed longer than necessary. We urge the United States and Canadian governments to agree to a border reopening plan now so our interdependent economies can resume normal activity as soon as possible.

Dottie Gallagher is president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. Keanin Loomis is president and CEO of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce in Ontario. Mishka Balsom is president and CEO of the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce in Ontario.