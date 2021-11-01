Another Voice: People with Down syndrome possess hidden gifts

Down Syndrome Awareness Month ended Sunday, but it’s something that deserves attention every month of the year.

I want to shine a light on the 10%, the "severely impacted," the "low functioning," the faces of Down syndrome that are different from their peers. They are the misunderstood, underserved and under researched. They are the dual diagnoses that have been identified and have not been identified. They are not always the feel good story, the Corky from "Life Goes On," the kid working at your local grocery store, or that person who lives independently or with a house of friends. They are the head scratchers, the ones that perplex us.

But to those of us on the inside, we need to let the world know that they are so much more. They possess hidden talent. They have ability that requires creativity and patience to tap into, but once uncovered, is so much more profound and brighter than expected.

They exemplify unspoken love and fierce loyalty. Their strength to persevere in a world that looks past them and undermines them is beyond what their peers and those typically developing will ever understand. But that strength is otherworldly and a gift to those who are able to recognize and learn from it.