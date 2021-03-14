Another Voice: People with disabilities could face health care discrimination

Patients with disabilities are 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than their able-bodied peers. That’s a sobering statistic. And it’s why public health officials have prioritized these vulnerable patients for vaccinations.

Unfortunately, when it comes to non-Covid matters, society doesn’t always show the same concern for these patients. In fact, many states and private insurers are pushing for a “reform” that could deprive Americans living with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and other disabilities of life-saving medicines.

The reform relies on a metric known as a “quality-adjusted life year.” These QALYs supposedly quantify the “cost effectiveness” of drugs by assessing the “quality” of an individual’s life. The use of QALYs should concern every American, but especially those living with disabilities or battling chronic illnesses.

When this metric is utilized, a drug that delivers one year of “perfect” health receives one QALY. A drug that provides a benefit – but doesn’t return a patient to “perfect” – receives a fraction of a QALY. So, by design, QALYs devalue important treatments for chronically ill and disabled patients.