The Town of Cheektowaga is bisected by railroads owned by both CSX and Norfolk Southern (NS). In my five years on the Cheektowaga Town Board, rail safety and train derailments have been an ongoing concern. This past weekend, a train derailed in the Town of Darien. It had about 60 cars, most empty, and the preliminary suspected cause of the derailment is mechanical failure.

Over the last decade, train lengths have increased. NS representatives appeared in front of the Cheektowaga Town Board on Feb. 14. At the time, I questioned them about train length and inspections. In response, NS said the hills east of Erie County limited train length potential.

Longer and heavier trains are a matter of fact. In 2021, NS’ investor annual reports document “record productivity levels across our operations, improving average train weight and length 21% and 20%, respectively.” The Federal Rail Administration has said that train lengths need to be addressed as part of a comprehensive rail safety response.

Longer and heavier trains are harder to stop. Breaking systems, rail conditions and weight distribution throughout trains must be part of the discussion over improving rail safety. But when longer trains are part of the rail company’s profit strategy, it highlights how critical public oversight is to ensuring public safety remains the top priority.

Railroad bridge safety has also been a public concern. Earlier this year, I exercised my rights under the FAST ACT to gain access to the public versions of railroad bridge inspection reports. These reports have very little information – year built, materials, bridge style and a condition of bridge section that amounts to a pass/fail grade. No quality details of bridge conditions is provided.

Publicly available data from rail companies on train lengths is lacking. The railroads have room to make more of this information easily accessible to the public without risking security. When I asked one of the major railroads to voluntarily share the bridge inspection reports, it chose not to do so. As changes to laws are considered, those laws need to allow for more transparency and potential for oversight from local elected officials.

Brian Nowak is a Cheektowaga Town Board member.