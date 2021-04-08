Another Voice: PBA wants policing reforms that work in real world

As has been widely reported, as of mid-March there had been 45 shootings in the city of Buffalo this year, compared to 18 at the same time last year. In 2020 there was a 90% rise in shootings over 2019, which was the lowest number of shootings in seven years.

This escalation in violent crime is taking place while we are in a pandemic and people are living under restrictions to maintain social distancing; bars and restaurants have restricted hours, and people in general are encouraged to stay at home and avoid large crowds and gatherings.

One would think logically that these types of violent crime statistics would be at all-time lows in Buffalo; however, the reverse is the reality. I shudder to think what is going to happen when all bars and restaurants can go back to staying open until 4 a.m. and people are congregating in large groups, especially as we approach the summer months.