Another Voice: Patients deserve choice of treatment with ivermectin

The prevention and treatment of Covid-19 treatment has become political. Never in my 30-plus years of practicing medicine have I witnessed the extreme politicization of a disease.

Physicians are prevented from prescribing some FDA-approved medications to treat Covid off-label, depending on the guidelines of your red or blue state. So here we are, armed with options to prevent and treat this virus, however we are being influenced depending on our political leaning.

This conundrum hit me personally when my 85-year-old mother, who was fully immunized, contracted Covid. My brother, who is also a physician, and I have differing political opinions but obviously both love our mother. We wanted her to receive the most efficacious treatments.

He laughed when I suggested giving her ivermectin while we waited to get her on the list to receive the free monoclonal antibody infusion. Ivermectin is an inexpensive, safe medication, approved by the FDA to treat other diseases.

Typically, on day three of the three-day-course, using a therapeutic dose of this medication for an off-label use, patients experience an improvement. He agreed to my recommendation.