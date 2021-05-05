Another Voice: Path to a career is not always a straight line

It’s ironic that I find myself working in a college setting now after only attending for one year immediately after high school. What followed was a few years of working a variety of retail and restaurant jobs, with no specific thoughts about a career. It wasn’t until I turned 32 that the light bulb went off in my head.
After hearing about a local business school with a computer lab, I enrolled and fell in love with databases. I was living in Orlando at the time, and the school’s career services office put me in touch with a local real estate company looking to fill a data entry position.
After a little while on the job, I was watching some of my colleagues and thought that some of what they were doing wasn’t making sense. Based on what I had been learning in my computer classes, I offered some suggestions to the boss. She put my ideas into place and soon gave me the database manager job. In the span of 14 weeks, I had turned my life around – from slinging pizzas to a job with steady, dependable income and an opportunity for future career growth.
Now I’m helping others in the same situation that I was in 30 years ago. Having the opportunity of running a local college technology institute is allowing me to guide and teach people who have an interest in information technology and translating that passion into a career.
It’s been well-documented that there is a “skills” gap when it comes to those who are qualified for IT/cybersecurity jobs. There are even more entry-level IT service positions available than a year ago, and a projected 2.2 million IT jobs by 2025.
It’s my belief, along with many others in this industry, that there’s a training gap, not a skills gap. Most people disqualify themselves as being able to do the job, so they don’t even try. The biggest hurdle for many to overcome is the fear that they are going to fail. But think about what will happen to them if they succeed.
One of the things I’m most passionate about is dispelling the myth that you need to have a math background or be a computer whiz to have a career in IT. It’s about having the ability to solve problems; juggle multiple responsibilities; being dependable in getting tasks done; and, adhering to timelines. In short, it’s about striving to be successful.
I have a tradition on the first day of class. I tell every student: I want you to tell me right now what you want me to say to you when things get tough, and you say you want to quit the program.
I use it as a secret weapon if that student approaches me in the future. Ultimately, I want the students to succeed, and begin not just a job but a career path and a chance to change their lives.
Dan Neville is an associate dean and director of the Trocaire Technology Institute.