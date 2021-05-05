Another Voice: Path to a career is not always a straight line

It’s ironic that I find myself working in a college setting now after only attending for one year immediately after high school. What followed was a few years of working a variety of retail and restaurant jobs, with no specific thoughts about a career. It wasn’t until I turned 32 that the light bulb went off in my head.

After hearing about a local business school with a computer lab, I enrolled and fell in love with databases. I was living in Orlando at the time, and the school’s career services office put me in touch with a local real estate company looking to fill a data entry position.

After a little while on the job, I was watching some of my colleagues and thought that some of what they were doing wasn’t making sense. Based on what I had been learning in my computer classes, I offered some suggestions to the boss. She put my ideas into place and soon gave me the database manager job. In the span of 14 weeks, I had turned my life around – from slinging pizzas to a job with steady, dependable income and an opportunity for future career growth.

Now I’m helping others in the same situation that I was in 30 years ago. Having the opportunity of running a local college technology institute is allowing me to guide and teach people who have an interest in information technology and translating that passion into a career.