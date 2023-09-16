The passage of the Clean Slate Act at the end of this past legislative session is a win for my business, the broader economy and New York as a whole. We are happy about the end of New York’s self-sabotaging approach of excluding individuals with old conviction records from employment and the beginning of a new era for the 2.3 million people across New York State who now will have a second chance.

While the legislation has passed the Senate and Assembly, we still have one more step – Gov. Kathy Hochul signing this bill into law.

Currently, our system perpetuates a cycle that increases an individual’s propensity toward crime in the first place. By locking people out of jobs and opportunities, we make it impossible for New Yorkers who have served their time to get back on their feet. But with the Clean Slate Act, we can create a new cycle where previously closed doors can be opened for individuals to improve their lives. I have seen firsthand that, when provided with the chance, people will lean into opportunity. Not only will this fortify the communities we live in, but it will simultaneously address the workforce shortages many businesses are suffering from – including here in Buffalo.

A conviction record should not create a lifetime of barriers to basic life essentials. It should not force someone into lower-paying jobs, unstable work environments or unemployment in perpetuity. In addition to the detrimental impacts on a person’s ability to support their family, this leads to a loss of potential talent and skills in the workforce, as well as a decrease in tax revenue. Studies have also shown that people with criminal records can be highly motivated and productive employees when given the opportunity.

New York’s Clean Slate Act is long overdue. Not only does it open doors to employment and help businesses tap into a talented pool of workers, but it also provides access to vital post-secondary education opportunities. A chance at a better life without the stigma and barriers associated with a criminal record should not be impossible or out of reach.

In addition to my continued support of the Clean Slate Act, I urge businesses across the country to increase second-chance hiring of formerly incarcerated people. Here at ARCA, we are committed to keeping our business doors open for these opportunities. We have had great success with supporting second-chance opportunities, and we encourage other businesses to do the same.

We look forward to Hochul signing this bill into law and give our anticipated applause. The end of perpetual punishment in New York is just one pen stroke away.