Last month, a unique partnership of the region’s leading behavioral health service providers and Buffalo Niagara’s largest health insurer achieved a milestone most experts never thought possible: They improved care for high-risk behavioral health patients, while lowering costs, and decreasing hospitalizations and ER visits.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Value Network IPA, LLC., which formed a partnership in 2019 with these goals in mind, reported cost reductions for high-risk members treated ranged as high as 45% per member per month from their previous involvement with the health care system. This comes as Highmark surpasses more than $500,000 in quality rewards provided to behavioral health partners as a basis of the arrangement.

Value Network is a behavioral health care collaborative and independent practice association designed to enhance quality care through clinical integration, aligned financial incentives, the use of community-based recovery support services, and the collection and analysis of quality and service data to improve behavioral and physical health outcomes. Founding partners include BestSelf Behavioral Health, Endeavor Health Services, Horizon Health Services, and Spectrum Health and Human Services.

This breakthrough resulted from collaboration, data study and a focus on high-risk patients, including those with substance use disorder.Value Network, with its founding partner organizations, introduced a pilot program to improve outcomes for a cohort of complex behavioral health and medically high-risk patients. Through this program alone, Highmark and Value Network saw a 24.7% reduction in costs per member per month for commercially insured members and a 45.9% decrease in costs per member per month for Medicare members.

This focused emphasis on behavioral health services came as Buffalo residents worked through the traumatic racist shooting at Tops on May 14, 2022, and the Christmas blizzard several months later. Recognizing the increased need for these services, Value Network partners and the health insurer adjusted to handle increased demand for the services. The main thrust was to help and treat these patients before they required hospitalization, and to intervene as an alternative to going to an emergency room.

Elizabeth L. Mauro, the CEO of Endeavor Health Services, said working together on common goals with Highmark helped develop the coordination among systems, and shared purpose among the people in those systems to create the change needed. Partnering with Value Network and recognizing the importance of behavioral health to overall health, led to improved health outcomes and experiences of care for people.

As the partnership continues to grow and refine its service approach based on data it’s collecting, even larger and more widespread cost savings and service utilization refinement are expected. Highmark leaders, who are always looking for ways to maximize health care at a lower cost, will use lessons learned from this collaborative partnership to develop future programs.