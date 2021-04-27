Another Voice: Parole reform bills will fix longtime injustices

The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population but 25% of its incarcerated population, according to CNN. Why? In good part because we keep people in prison too long, and then, after release, too often reincarcerate them for no good reason. Reforming our parole system would help.

Many sentences in New York are “indeterminate”: 20 years to life, for example. Once people reach the minimum, they can go before the parole board and ask for release on parole.

You would think that the parole decision would be based mainly on what people did in prison – obeying rules, addressing the problems that led to their crimes, helping others, and examining their lives and transforming themselves. But no, even when all these factors are positive, the parole board often refuses parole because release “would deprecate the seriousness of the crime.”

This is unjust, since the sentencing judge already took that into account in setting the minimum. The board also denies the reality of transformation: that a person who committed a serious crime at age 20 is a very different person at age 40.