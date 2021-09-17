Another Voice: Parole board should show mercy and free David Gilbert

“I desire mercy, not sacrifice.”

These words, shared first by the Hebrew prophet Hosea, and later repeated by Jesus, carry weight for those of us in the United States in 2021. In recent years, many have woken up to the harsh realities of the mass incarceration system in this country. Many others, particularly leaders of color, have sounded the alarm about this system for much longer. The idea that jails and prisons promote public safety or rehabilitate prisoners has been systematically dismantled piece by piece.

David Gilbert has been in prison for nearly 40 years. In 1981, David took part in a robbery that resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a security guard. David was a driver, unarmed, and not involved in the shooting. David was convicted of felony murder, a law peculiar to the United State that holds anyone involved in a felony responsible for deaths that occur.

Many countries have abolished felony murder laws, finding them particularly cruel and vicious. On his last day in office, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo commuted David’s sentence to 40 years to life, thus making him eligible for parole. He is 76 years old, and one of the oldest and longest-serving people in New York State prisons.