Another Voice: Parents need to take charge of kids' online access

I am watching the Facebook whistleblower hearing with awe, sadness and disappointment. Facebook was cognizant of the ads targeted toward the users’ activity, user algorithms and seriousness of its negative influential ads toward naive adolescents. Given these facts, I cannot blame Facebook entirely. Facebook acknowledges new rules are long overdue, adding, “It is time for Congress to act.”
In my opinion, it’s time for parents to act. As harsh as this may sound, the reality is parents need to put their phones down and see what their own children are doing online. They must stop allowing their children to obtain access to social media.
Although the recommended age for Snapchat, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, etc., is 13, there is no age verification. Want to prove kids excel in math? Have them adjust the year they were born to fit the age requirement.
As the years have gone by, the person in charge of a household seems to be the child. Talking back, yelling and telling a parent what they will and won’t do seems to be the norm. The absence of life skills, chores and responsibilities to help run a household is apparent. I understand this is not how every family is operating, yet it seems to be the majority. The more time spent in front of a screen either gaming or on social media exacerbates such behaviors.
Lack of sleep, little exercise and limited face-to-face interaction are only a few of the many negative effects of screens.
If you think your young child is hard to handle now, imagine the teen years where the amount of time online has increased. Is the tension and arguing in your home enough to do something? Then you must pull the plug.
Like any detoxing, the first few days will be very difficult. I recommend the family challenge at Screenstrong.com, which will help you reconnect as a family.
Do you want the only memories of your child’s childhood to be with a screen? Do you want your child to be raised with peer guidance in lieu of an adult?
Your children, no matter what they say, need you and want to spend quality time together. Board games, nature walks, participating in meal prep are the memories they crave.
Parents need to do their part. You not only have the right but the responsibility to check their online activity. If there is something to hide, they are hiding something. Know their password(s) and charge screens in your room nightly.
I guarantee you that no child as a future adult will thank you for allowing them to be addicted to technology as well as missing out on a childhood full of interactive memories.
The best way to break a bad habit? Don’t start in the first place.
Ronna Glickman is a social media speaker and consultant.