Another Voice: Parents need to take charge of kids' online access

If you think your young child is hard to handle now, imagine the teen years where the amount of time online has increased. Is the tension and arguing in your home enough to do something? Then you must pull the plug.

Like any detoxing, the first few days will be very difficult. I recommend the family challenge at Screenstrong.com, which will help you reconnect as a family.

Do you want the only memories of your child’s childhood to be with a screen? Do you want your child to be raised with peer guidance in lieu of an adult?

Your children, no matter what they say, need you and want to spend quality time together. Board games, nature walks, participating in meal prep are the memories they crave.

Parents need to do their part. You not only have the right but the responsibility to check their online activity. If there is something to hide, they are hiding something. Know their password(s) and charge screens in your room nightly.

I guarantee you that no child as a future adult will thank you for allowing them to be addicted to technology as well as missing out on a childhood full of interactive memories.

The best way to break a bad habit? Don’t start in the first place.

Ronna Glickman is a social media speaker and consultant.