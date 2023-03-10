National Fuel and other fossil fuel companies are pushing back against New York’s plan to build a clean energy infrastructure and address the climate crisis. A gas company that wants to keep getting more and more of your money might not be the best source of energy information.

The state’s transformative plan to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection law was developed through a multi-year process involving many energy experts and thousands of concerned citizens. If anything, the plan doesn’t move forward fast enough, as we see the effects of climate change in strong storms and wild temperature fluctuations.

The plan to reduce carbon emissions will implemented responsibly and over years, starting with new construction. Contrary to panic-inducing commentary, no one is coming – ever – to take away your furnace, gas fireplace or stove! New gas-fired heating equipment can be sold until 2030, and repairable after that if you want to keep paying gas bills.

Geothermal and air-sourced cold climate heat pumps and water heaters are highly efficient and well-established in countries with cold winters, and they also air condition. Home electrification will save households $1000 or more per year in utility bills, with rural propane users saving much more. Gas stoves in new buildings, and old ones that wear out after 2035 – more than 12 years from now – would be replaced, not with old-style electric coils that are slow to heat up and cool down, but with fast, efficient induction ranges. The childhood asthma rate is very high in NY State, with gas stove leaks and emissions a major cause.

Fear of the new is understandable, and most of us haven’t seen an induction range, but serious cooks like their speedy, efficient, pollution-free cooking. New technology will become commonplace just as cellphones and computers have. Calculations show, contrary to rumor, that the grid will support electrification, and home battery storage, including from electric vehicles, will cover blackouts.

While emergency back-up generators may continue, the main cause of cold buildings in power outages is insufficient insulation, and rebates and grants will pay for improvements. Our blizzard outages were due to bad local infrastructure, not the power grid.

The cost of inaction far outweighs the cost of action. Failure to move to a clean energy economy over the next few decades will cost New Yorkers well over $100 billion, while clean energy brings many additional benefits, like healthier air, new manufacturing jobs, and fewer explosion risks. Clean energy plans are being developed, implemented, and funded.

Let’s all look to a future where everyone wins and not get bogged down in protecting an aging energy system that no longer meets our needs.

Ellen Cardone Banks is Conservation Chair, Sierra Club Atlantic (NYS) Chapter.