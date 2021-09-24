Another Voice: Pandemic policies are diluting our state's work ethic

Media and “expert” analysis of the labor shortage has blamed jobs that don’t pay enough or offer benefits. But facts don’t bear this out. There are many job openings at places like American Rock Salt in Livingston County, which I recently visited, and other unionized businesses across my district where the pay and benefits are far above average for our region.

Lack of transportation and child care are also cited as barriers to employment. Those are legitimate concerns. But they were concerns prior to the pandemic when the unemployment rate was half what it is today and far more people were gainfully employed.

Employers are raising wages sharply to attract employees. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show some of the strongest wage growth in decades. We have businesses willing to pay sizable sign-on bonuses, offering flexible work schedules and much more. In some cases, they are offering bonuses that represent life-changing amounts of money that would give new employees the ability to buy a car or put a down payment on a home.