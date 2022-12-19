Another Voice: Paid sick leave is needed now more than ever

Pandemic workplace absence is surging according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. November absences due to illness are 43.5% higher than before Covid.

Even before Covid, the cost of work absences was billions a year. In 2015, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported an annual economic loss of $225.8 billion from all work absences. CDC research proves that absence rates are lower if employees have a healthier workplace. There is evidence that income supports like paid leave improve workplace health.

As a retired union organizer, I had the opportunity in the 1980s to work for both railroad unions involved in the fight for paid sick leave. My efforts with the Brotherhoods and Teamsters were in Canada, but I saw firsthand how the rail and transportation industries frictions over scheduling and leaves played out in both countries.

Medical researchers report paid sick leave reduces the likelihood of working sick and infecting others. There are 129 countries that provide paid sick leave immediately.

It is a different story in Canada and the U.S. A Canadian Medical Association Journal review has criticized longstanding gaps in the provision of “paid short-term leave for everyday illnesses and job protection during sick leave,” and there is no national paid short-term sick leave program in the U.S.

The lack of paid leave may explain why illness-related work absence afflicts the pandemic U.S. economy so severely compared to Canada. In Canada illness-related absence is currently up 17%, compared to before Covid, according to Statistics Canada. However that is less than half the size of the current U.S. surge.

There may be reason for optimism about securing wider access to paid leave. In Canada, the federal government will ensure 10 days paid sick leave next year for one million more employees. And a majority of U.S. federal lawmakers now support paid sick leave.

Perhaps the pace of change in paid leave access is related to union coverage. It is hard to overlook the connection between the absence of paid leave and a low share of union workers. Almost one-third of workers are represented by unions in Canada. That is roughly three times the U.S. level.

In any event, the stakes are increasing for paid leave. The U.S. almost experienced a national rail strike that would risk billions on the issue of paid leave.

There is a better alternative.

“The fight for paid sick leave won't end,” says American Federation of Labor - Congress of Industrial Organizations President Liz Shuler. “We join rail workers – and all America's workers – in securing paid sick leave, fair scheduling, and the dignity and respect they deserve.”

No one should work when they are sick. The economic and public health costs are prohibitive. My wish for the festive season is a new deal where all workers get sick pay and immediate short-term protected leave.

Tom Baker is a retired union executive.