Another Voice: Overheated rhetoric about criminal justice reform is not helpful

The polarized political environment we find ourselves in does not lend itself to supporting the thousands of prosecutors and law enforcement professionals across the country that take an oath to protect the communities they serve.

When applied to elements of the criminal justice system, this heightened rhetoric unfortunately creates a false dichotomy of having to choose between holding bad actors accountable on the one hand, and being innovative and compassionate in the way prosecutors and law enforcement address individuals that come into contact with the system on the other. It’s not breaking news but needs to be said out loud: We can do both.

As prosecutors, we seek truth and justice daily, which often takes different forms. As communities large and small, urban and rural, are in the midst of spikes in certain categories of violent crime, justice may take many different forms. Stiff penalties for someone who commits murder, a kingpin in a drug-trafficking organization poisoning neighborhoods with fentanyl-laced drugs or cracking down on the proliferation of illegal firearms and the rapid rise of “ghost guns” are all needed to combat this surge in violence. At the same time, justice can mean wraparound services and treatment for an individual suffering from substance use or a mental health disorder; freeing a victim from the cycle of a human-trafficking ring who is coerced; or referring an individual to a diversion program designed to eliminate or minimize interaction with the criminal justice system to ensure they aren’t impacted by collateral consequences in the future.

Holding bad actors accountable and supporting smart criminal justice reform can go hand-in-hand and happens every single day in our courtrooms. In fact, we exonerate, clear or divert far more people than we prosecute. The notion that a choice has to be made between the two is simply false. And while a core function of prosecution is to uphold the law and prosecute those who break it, the role and responsibility of the prosecutor has expanded significantly.

Now is the time for prosecutors and law enforcement to meet the challenge of increasing trust in the criminal justice system while advocating for the resources necessary to address violent crime and keep communities safe. As prosecutors, our work is embodied by a mission to protect the rights and safety of our communities by promoting excellence in prosecution and the pursuit of truth and justice. This mission is achieved through the key tenants of justice, service, training, diversity, inclusion, equity and advocacy, all of which support the concept of accountability and reform and dispel the myth that one or the other has to be chosen. To improve our criminal justice system, let’s choose both.

John J. Flynn is the district attorney for Erie County and president of the National District Attorneys Association.