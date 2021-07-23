Another Voice: Outer Harbor needs to be protected as a state park

The pandemic this past year has taught us that we all need more parks and open space. We need to protect what we have and create new quiet spaces. We have observed such use of the Outer Harbor from Times Beach on the north end of Fuhrman Boulevard to the south near Terminal A.

The League of Women Voters Buffalo/Niagara and the Partnership for the Public Good conducted a meeting on the Outer Harbor on April 21. The overwhelming majority of people who attended agreed that the Outer Harbor should be managed as a new New York state park.

Currently this land is owned and operated by a state authority, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. We urge the ECHDC to listen to the voice of the public.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization. The league does take positions on topics of community concern after careful study. Using this process, the LWVBN developed positions that support plans for waterfronts along Lake Erie and the Niagara and Buffalo rivers that provide and ensure year-round public access to the waterfront.

Furthermore, we support only such commercial development as makes appropriate use of a waterfront location while respectful of public lands. Such usage would ensure protection and enhancement of the natural environment at the water’s edge.