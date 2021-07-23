Another Voice: Outer Harbor needs to be protected as a state park

The pandemic this past year has taught us that we all need more parks and open space. We need to protect what we have and create new quiet spaces. We have observed such use of the Outer Harbor from Times Beach on the north end of Fuhrman Boulevard to the south near Terminal A.
The League of Women Voters Buffalo/Niagara and the Partnership for the Public Good conducted a meeting on the Outer Harbor on April 21. The overwhelming majority of people who attended agreed that the Outer Harbor should be managed as a new New York state park.
Currently this land is owned and operated by a state authority, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. We urge the ECHDC to listen to the voice of the public.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization. The league does take positions on topics of community concern after careful study. Using this process, the LWVBN developed positions that support plans for waterfronts along Lake Erie and the Niagara and Buffalo rivers that provide and ensure year-round public access to the waterfront.
Furthermore, we support only such commercial development as makes appropriate use of a waterfront location while respectful of public lands. Such usage would ensure protection and enhancement of the natural environment at the water’s edge.
It would not include large-scale events such as concerts that interfere with ordinary park users’ recreation and relaxation. Excessive traffic, associated with ECHDC-proposed large-scale concerts – with up to 8,000 people, will bring air and noise pollution that disturbs the ecology and serenity of the place.
The league is aware that Outer Harbor land was created with industrial and municipal waste, much of it contaminated. We have learned how soil disturbances here could loosen contaminates that are then carried by groundwater to Lake Erie, our local drinking water source.
The league supports stringent controls on the Outer Harbor lands to protect the quality of current and potential drinking water supplies, as well as recharge areas for groundwater.
The league urges state elected officials, state authorities and agencies to support a “park designation” of all ECHDC-controlled Outer Harbor land. Land owned by the state is public land and should be preserved for use of the general public.
We look forward to ecologically sound enhancements that encourage people to come, recreate and relax at a great Buffalo resource, the Outer Harbor.
Gladys Gifford is Waterfront committee chair, and Lori Robinson president, of the League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara.