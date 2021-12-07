Another Voice: Outer Harbor amphitheater plan flouting will of the public

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., a subsidiary of Empire State Development, invited the public to meet numerous times starting in 2016 to gather input on what the community wanted on approximately 80 to 100 acres of the Outer Harbor. Of those submitting comments to the ECDHC, 97% wanted a passive pastoral and regenerative park on the 80 acres (out of 400 acres), along with 7,000 petition signers.
Now, the state agency is planning to create an amphitheater for 8,000 people, with overflow parking on the site. This amphitheater has been planned for the wrong site and is, in fact, not needed.
Buffalo has one of the highest poverty rates in the nation and is an under-parked city. What it needs is free, healthy access to nature and recreation, not another expensive concert venue.
The $13 million in public dollars would be much better spent delivering what the public has said it wants: a world-class park on the Outer Harbor that maximizes its unique waterfront location, natural beauty, and opportunities for hiking, bicycling, picnicking, kayaking, sailing, fishing and other freely accessible uses.
ECHDC disregarded state law by failing to conduct a full SEQRA environmental review for this plan, claiming that an event facility for 8,000 people and their cars would have no significant impact on the environment. ECHDC also ignored Buffalo’s Local Revitalization Waterfront Plan. This act requires that only water dependent uses be developed on our public waterfronts. An amphitheater does not fit this requirement.
Developing this amphitheater is damaging to the private music industry in Western New York. Private music venues should not have to compete with government-funded agencies. It will not grow our economic pie; it will only take business away from existing venues like Highmark Stadium, Sahlen Field, Artpark and the Inner Harbor. Let’s keep large-scale events in places that have the infrastructure and adjacent businesses already in place for them.
The newly designed Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park and the Outer Harbor Park will complement each other well. Centennial Park is the active recreational park and the Outer Harbor Park can be the passive, nature-focused partner to it. Centennial Park, with its event space for 5,000 and its proximity to downtown and public transportation, should not be competing with an amphitheater on the Outer Harbor.
Moreover, Fuhrmann Boulevard cannot handle large volumes of traffic. If 8,000 people try to attend an event, it will mean a major traffic jam on the boulevard and Route 5. In view of fatal emergencies occurring at recent large concerts, it would be irresponsible to create a large music venue on this peninsular site.
This unfortunate plan does not represent the will of the people. Gov. Kathy Hochul should order a full environmental review and meaningful community engagement before ECHDC begins construction.
Joanne Kahn, Joan Bozer and Melissa Wischerath are members of the 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor coalition.