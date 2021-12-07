Another Voice: Outer Harbor amphitheater plan flouting will of the public

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., a subsidiary of Empire State Development, invited the public to meet numerous times starting in 2016 to gather input on what the community wanted on approximately 80 to 100 acres of the Outer Harbor. Of those submitting comments to the ECDHC, 97% wanted a passive pastoral and regenerative park on the 80 acres (out of 400 acres), along with 7,000 petition signers.

Now, the state agency is planning to create an amphitheater for 8,000 people, with overflow parking on the site. This amphitheater has been planned for the wrong site and is, in fact, not needed.

Buffalo has one of the highest poverty rates in the nation and is an under-parked city. What it needs is free, healthy access to nature and recreation, not another expensive concert venue.

The $13 million in public dollars would be much better spent delivering what the public has said it wants: a world-class park on the Outer Harbor that maximizes its unique waterfront location, natural beauty, and opportunities for hiking, bicycling, picnicking, kayaking, sailing, fishing and other freely accessible uses.