There have been misleading messages about the legislation currently being considered by the state legislature, known as the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (S.4246/A.5322). The simple fact is that the proposed policy would begin to reduce plastic pollution in our Great Lakes and increase recycling, all while saving taxpayers money.

The bill requires large corporations – not local governments and taxpayers – to cover costs for reducing and recycling the packaging waste they create and generate revenue from. Currently, producers of packaging bear no responsibility for managing the waste they generate. The cost and impact of end-of-life for these products inevitably fall upon taxpayers, municipalities and our environment. A recent analysis by the Product Stewardship Council found that this bill could save taxpayers more than $6.5 million annually in the City of Buffalo alone.

Recycling, in general, is a broken system. It is not working as planned, and many municipalities are struggling with the costs put upon them by producers of this waste. Most plastic packaging is not actually being recycled and, ultimately, ends up in landfills. Until the technology is developed to adequately protect our air and water, the false solution being promoted as so-called advanced recycling or chemical treatment and burning is neither a safe nor a realistic recycling alternative.

This bill would encourage any packaging that cannot be eliminated to be designed to be and actually be recyclable, resulting in a dramatic increase in New York’s recycling rate. While New York has an abysmal recycling rate of just 17%, countries that have adopted this policy achieve recycling rates upwards of 80%.

Contrary to talking points used by those opposing the bill, the policy would not increase the cost of our groceries or other consumer goods. In reality, this type of policy has been in effect for decades in Europe and Canada. Multiple economic studies of real-world policies show that there has not been an increased cost to consumers.

The proposed bill, which has received diverse support from agencies, community groups and businesses, has been years in development. In that time, the plastic problem has only gotten worse. For example, at Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s recent Spring Sweep, more than 1,500 volunteers collected 9 tons of trash from 40 sites along our waterways and shorelines in two hours. Over 80% of the litter was plastic, including more than 4,000 plastic food wrappers, more than 2,700 plastic bottles, and countless other cups and containers.

We are drowning in plastic pollution, and it is time for corporations to take more responsibility for the pollution they create. A reasonable policy to hold corporations responsible for the excessive plastic packaging they create is a proven, cost-effective solution that must be passed by the legislature.

Brian Smith is Executive Director, Citizens Campaign for the Environment; Jill Jedlicka is Executive Director, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.