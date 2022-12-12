Another Voice: Our twin challenges of clean energy and economic growth

As state policy makers wrestle with the challenges of climate change and reducing our carbon footprint, Western and Central New York received welcome news this year on the economic development front. The agreement to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills and the major announcement by the semi-conductor giant Micron to plant a flag in Syracuse both guarantee thousands of jobs and financial stability for generations to come.

Both projects are big wins for labor struggling to support families, as well as for the economy as a whole. The communities they create will require many resources like schools and housing, and require the support of a reliable energy grid that is undergoing rapid change.

Climate issues are creating intense pressure in the U.S. and across the globe to greatly reduce carbon emissions. As a result, lawmakers, environmental advocates, utilities and labor are attempting to develop a plan to transition the production of electricity away from fossil fuels and more to renewables like wind and solar. Those forms of electric generation are emission free and need to be pursued, but they are also subject to adverse weather conditions and not truly reliable 24/7. For that reliability, New York State has come to rely on different types of fossil fuels, like oil and natural gas, along with some nuclear technology and hydropower.

The problem is the state has been pursuing a plan to close fossil fuel power plants, or denying power plant upgrades that would actually lower emissions, without replacing those resources with something else. The result has led the state’s grid operator, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), to issue increasingly dire warnings about shrinking electric supply reliability margins.

There are solutions though. In addition to the wind and solar farms being pursued by the state, other clean technology is emerging to help with the transition. One innovative strategy showing strong potential is the use of Thermal Energy Networks (TENs), which offer a carbon-free power source for heating and cooling buildings. These systems require large-scale infrastructure projects that connect multiple buildings through a shared network of piping systems. Under a bill signed recently by Gov. Hochul, and backed by labor and environmental groups, the state’s utilities are now advancing project proposals for consideration next year.

There are also pilot projects underway to integrate clean hydrogen into natural gas piping systems. In addition, new breakthroughs in nuclear power show that we can develop those generating systems far safer than we did in the past.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) is working on a Scoping Plan has been inching towards embracing an “All of the Above Energy Strategy” to accomplish the clean fuel switch across industries and individual homes over a responsible period of time. More, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act is providing $400 billion in incentives to help make near zero emission power the new standard for heat and electricity.

New York needs an energy transition that is cleaner, as well as more reliable, or we will suffer a broad set of consequences in environmental and economic losses.

Greg Lancette, of Syracuse, is president of the New York State Pipe Trades Association and Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades, representing 29,000 members. He is also a member of the Clean Energy Jobs Coalition – NY.