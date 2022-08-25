Another Voice: Our country should be run like a business

I’m left shaking my head after reading Pete Howard’s opinion on why our country shouldn’t be run like a business. I will try to respectfully rebut his commentary.

Another Voice requirements include having some professional standing or expertise, presumably in the subject being discussed. Howard lists “musician, English language arts teacher and author.” These are respectable and worthy skills for many subjects; however I cannot see how any of them translate to expertise in business.

I have managed supermarket perishable departments and then a food distributorship, where working my way to vice president before retiring.

Our valued teachers have never experienced a bad year in business. In the world of school budgets, the money seems to flow no matter what. Not so in any business.

Many schools seem insulated in bubbles where revenue just keeps coming. That is not reality. Look at current graduation rates and the test scores we see being produced. Insanity.

Try that in business. If I lowered my quality, it would definitely affect my sales. Howard’s list of government responsibilities includes the need to be humanitarian. We have a historic flood of illegal migrants that we can’t possibly vet properly, but direct huge amounts of taxpayer dollars toward housing and feeding them. Many are not even health-tested in the midst of a pandemic. Insane. And our streets are filled with homeless people who are legal residents.

In business, we would allocate resources to our own people first, not to a flood of those coming from other countries. We would also examine closely who we are letting in. Would anyone conduct job interviews in the same way we’re handling our current immigration problem? My grandfather emigrated to America from Germany in 1939, landing on Ellis Island and becoming a resident legally. The current situation is a slap in the face for those who had to follow the rules.

If business principles were applied to spending taxpayer money, the outcomes would be much more prudent and accountable than what we see now. I would take a businessman over a career politician hands down. The Framers never intended politics to be a career. Public service was about serving your friends and neighbors and representing their voices. When the current administration has satisfied its term, we should compare the past two administrations side by side, using data and hard facts. That’s how the argument needs to be made when distinguishing between a business approach and that of a career politician.

Nelson Schultz is retired vice president of a local food distributor, nuisance wildlife control operator, master butcher and sausage maker and passionate common sense advocate.