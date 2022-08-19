Another Voice: Online education can boost the nursing workforce

Erie County’s push to add hundreds of new health care workers has been noticed by the White House – and for good reason.

Funded partly by the American Rescue Plan, the county’s Healthcare Careers Grant Program, which provides $10,000 in educational training for aspiring health care workers, will enroll nearly 400 residents in its first year.

But we shouldn’t stop there. Buffalo and its surrounding areas – both populous and rural communities in Western New York – have felt the effects of the nursing workforce shortage, exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. Further interventions are needed to avoid a nursing shortage through the next decade, as outlined by the Department of Health in its August 2020 report on nurse-caregiver staffing. The report noted a projected shortfall of 39,000 registered nurses by 2030, complicated by recruitment difficulties and a plethora of rural nurses reaching retirement age.

Without education, there is no pipeline. Erie County is right to address it head on, partnering with excellent and well-respected educational institutions to lower the cost of nurse-training programs.

But affordability isn’t the only barrier. Location and lack of discretionary time – especially for people with significant work or caregiving responsibilities – are also factors. Those are harder to remove through traditional educational programs. We need to look at ways to support nurses by reimagining educational options after licensure. One relatively new approach is through online, competency-based education – pioneered by Western Governors University in 1997 – that measures mastery of skills rather than time in a classroom.

Tens of thousands of nurses across the country have graduated from competency-based programs. This model also can help keep rural residents in their communities. Because rural students – including existing RNs who must meet New York’s requirement to complete a baccalaureate degree within 10 years of licensure – wouldn’t have to uproot to a large population center for their education, they are more easily hired or retained by their hometown health care providers. This can be game-changing for areas like Dunkirk, which have felt the impacts of city-based employers competing in the same talent pool.

Curricular innovations such as online, competency-based degree programs have proven successful and can work in New York. It is essential that we increase accessibility to nursing education to ensure communities in Western New York are equipped with proper care.

Rebecca L. Watts is the Northeast regional vice president for Western Governors University.