Pi Day is all about math. You might be surprised to learn that language is math-y, too. There are several mathematical patterns found in all of the 6,000-7,000 languages spoken or signed around the world.

Some words are used more often than others. If we plotted this pattern, we see that the most common word (“the” in English) occurs twice as often as the second most common word (“be” in English), and three times as often as the third most common word (“to” in English). This is known as Zipf’s Law, after linguist George Kingsley Zipf.

If we look closely at the common and less common words, we see that the common words are shorter (like the, be and to in English), and the less common words are longer, like Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis. This relationship between how often a word is used and the length of the word is known as Zipf’s Law of Brevity.

These mathematical patterns are not only found in spoken languages but are also found in the nearly 300 signed languages used around the world, including American Sign Language (ASL). It is important to note that ASL is not simply a gestural version of English; it is its own language and completely different from British Sign Language, Australian Sign Language and other sign languages in the world.

Although these mathematical patterns in language are interesting, there’s a mathematical fact about languages that should scare you. The National Geographic Society estimated that every 14 days a language goes extinct. Just like a plant or animal species goes extinct when the last of its kind dies, the death of the last speaker of a language marks the extinction of that language.

Why should that be worrying? After all, the Tower of Babel story suggests that if we used one language, we could work together to do anything!

True, languages are powerful. They shape how we see the world. They connect us to the past. They form our current identity. They pass on our culture to future generations. Language is so powerful that if it weren’t for the Native American Code Talkers in World War II, the world might look very different today. But because we live in an interconnected world, the loss of a language weakens us all.

This Pi Day, appreciate the mathematics of language, celebrate the languages around you and support efforts to preserve or revitalize a language before it’s too late. Although Pi goes on for infinity, various endangered languages won’t, unless we act now to save them.

Michael Vitevitch earned his doctorate in psychology from the University at Buffalo. He is a professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Kansas.