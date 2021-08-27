Another Voice: On Overdose Awareness Day, remember the lives lost

I’m not alone. Patti Parks is a world-renowned blues singer and the founder of Nursin’ Blues, a music therapy program that helps high-risk youth cope with their emotions as they recover from drug addiction. She’s also the mom of a young man who lost his life to an overdose in 2019.

She said, “It is imperative that we as a community stand together in our fight to save those who suffer from chemical dependency. The strongest force we have is through education.”

(Patti’s band will perform Monday at a free event, “Not One More: Stand Together To End Overdose” at West Seneca’s Veterans Park.)

Patti’s right: Education is the one thing we – the survivors – can embrace to honor the memory of the people we lost to addiction. Through education we can help those who suffer to understand that they aren’t alone. We can educate the community about the value of drugs like Narcan that can save lives.

We can teach and model compassion for those who hold on to their sobriety every day. We can share our grief and celebrate the lives we can help save when we work to together to fight stigma attached to overdose deaths.

Addiction is a disease, no one chooses to die that way.

Never give up hope, keep on trying and pray you or your loved one finds the way out, alive.

Cindy Voelker is associate CEO of Spectrum Health and Human Services.