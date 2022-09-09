Another Voice: Olmsted's vision can help lead Buffalo forward

After college, I was hired by Arts Development Services (ADS), the arts council, to work on a special project putting a publication together. “Of Erie County” became a coffee-table book, profiling wide-ranging cultural sites with new and historic photographs.

We took wonderful field trips. To research a piece on “Snow Snakes,” we visited the Seneca Nation of Indians and got to watch them play an unbelievably dynamic sport. I accessed libraries’ special collections to view first editions by Audubon, Mark Twain and James Joyce. Our team completed all assignments, proud and thrilled to play a part.

One day my co-worker showed me a 19th century graphic she’d found of Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks. I will always remember its vivid greenways connecting every park in the city to every other park. Olmsted’s design surrounded neighborhoods with living landscapes, linking them together in a single green embrace. We were blown away.

When Frederick Law Olmsted developed his concept of integrating natural and urban spaces, he was engineering civic unity. To paraphrase, there was no North Buffalo, no South Buffalo, no East Side or West. There was one Buffalo where people could freely walk from one community to another under canopies of elm and oak.

Original source materials give us insight into the values of our shared deep past. They help us see how visionary principles are (and are not) honored by posterity. When Olmsted’s plan slipped out of focus, we dishonored and disowned our neighborhoods.

No lungs should breathe without the purifying photosynthesis of trees. No child should grow up on shadeless, blistering, broken concrete streets. Landscape Architecture did not envision vacant lots.

Years after ADS, I took a course on Gifted and Talented Education, and learned a then-new, radical definition of giftedness. He or she has a superior IQ — and exhibits exceptional creativity — of course. To be truly gifted and talented, an individual must also see a project through to its completion. Aptitude is not enough; you have to actually do something with it.

We can apply the principle more widely, to society. Tragedy makes us geniuses of lofty aspirations — how do we sustain and use them to save lives? Change of substance will take decades. Alliances between communities require deep roots. We’ll need leaders who inspire us to dig together long before we plant.

Land has a kind of genealogy. We know the NYS Thruway was paved on wagon routes, which were rutted into trails made by the Iroquois, who walked natural passageways already cleared by deer and elk.

Every historic record was brand new once. What if one green drawing still described Buffalo’s civic reality? It could take us back to lead us forward — propel and clarify the work that gets it done.

Gail Fischer is Regional Advisory Officer (RAO) Emerita for NYS Archives’ Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund program.