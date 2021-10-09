Another Voice: Officials need to clean house at OTB

Free sports tickets are not the only freebies that the OTB leadership has been handing out to its politically well-connected board of directors. In violation of state rules, OTB is giving the members of its part-time OTB board (they meet once a month) expensive health and dental insurance packages. To be clear, this is not like making a call or two on the company phone. It is a huge expense and it is deliberate.

Members of agency boards are supposed to oversee the people who manage them day to day. It’s amazing what a board member might decide to overlook in exchange for a high-cost health and dental plan and a free luxury box seat to watch Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

The members of the OTB board are appointed by the 17 Western New York local governments who own it, including Erie and Niagara counties and the City of Buffalo. If our local elected officials are serious about fighting local corruption, now is the time to show it by cleaning house at OTB. They should immediately pass resolutions replacing their representatives on the OTB board and directing their new representatives to fire Wojtaszek and his team.

Make city and county officials vote on that now, before we vote on them in November. If they aren’t willing to stand up and clean out the corruption festering at OTB, if they aren’t willing to demonstrate that corruption is not welcome here, then we’ll know it is time to clean them out of the public offices they hold.

Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and lives in Lockport.